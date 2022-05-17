Senior Connect
Rouzer seeking reelection in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District

(wrdw)
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incumbent David Rouzer will take on political newcomer Max Beckwith in the Republican primary for Representative of the Seventh District.

Rouzer, a former state senator who now lives in Wilmington, is running for what would be his fifth term in the House of Representatives.

Four candidates are running in the Democratic primary.

Charles Evans currently is serving his third term as a Cumberland County Commissioner. He also has served on Fayetteville City Council.

Charles Graham, of Lumberton, is currently a member of the NC House of Representatives, serving District 47 which covers most of Robeson County.

Steve Miller is from Wilmington, and ran unsuccessfully for New Hanover County Commissioner in 2020.

Yushonda Midgette is a political newcomer from Wilmington.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

