Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

Powell’s remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

A new report on consumer spending shows inflation will be a problem for months to come. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested
The order was sent following a racially-motivated mass shooting that took place on Saturday,...
Governor Roy Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to half-staff to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’