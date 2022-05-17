New waterway established in Hatteras Inlet following storm damage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard Sector North Carolina has finished a two-week dredging project to create a new waterway in the Hatteras Inlet on May 6.

The new channel, the Hatteras Connector, was created to better accommodate vessel traffic offshore. The South Ferry Channel has been discontinued following heavy shoaling due to storms, and its navigational guides have been removed to indicate the change.

“The establishment of the Hatteras Connector will ensure mariners have a safe route to navigate offshore. The Coast Guard will continue to actively monitor the shoaling and position aids to navigation to mark best and safest water,” said Lt. Greg Kennerley, Waterways Management Chief for Sector NC.

