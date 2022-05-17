Members of the community help reunite people and pets through Facebook group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 13,000 people have joined a group on Facebook to help reunite people with their furry friends. WECT’s Kim Ratcliff interviewed Heather Nuqul: the woman who started it all back in 2015.

“I have four dogs of my own and i’ve always been terrified of them getting out and not being able to find them,” Nuqul said.

Lost and found pets of Wilmington, NC provides a space for pet owners to share photos of their lost pets and share photos of any lost pets they come across. People also provide advise on what to do when a pet gets lost and which local organizations to call.

Nuqul expressed her appreciation of the positive community in the group, “It’s great because it’s able to connect people not just with their animals, but on a deeper level.”

