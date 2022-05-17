McMahon facing Hargrove in New Hanover Co. Sheriff primary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New Hanover County Sheriff.

McMahon has served as New Hanover County Sheriff since his appointment to the position in 2009. He was previously elected in 2010, 2014, and 2018. He has worked for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office since 1991.

He says he is running on his record and highlights a sharp decrease in crime across the unincorporated parts in New Hanover County in recent years.

Hargrove’s extensive career in law enforcement led him to the Wilmington Police Department, where he worked from 1992 until his retirement in 2021.

He says he wants to rebuild the relationship between the community and the Sheriff’s Office through trust, leadership, and dedication.

Matt Rhodes is running unopposed in this year’s Republican primary election.

