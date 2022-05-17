Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

McMahon facing Hargrove in New Hanover Co. Sheriff primary

Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New...
Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New Hanover County Sheriff.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New Hanover County Sheriff.

McMahon has served as New Hanover County Sheriff since his appointment to the position in 2009. He was previously elected in 2010, 2014, and 2018. He has worked for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office since 1991.

He says he is running on his record and highlights a sharp decrease in crime across the unincorporated parts in New Hanover County in recent years.

Hargrove’s extensive career in law enforcement led him to the Wilmington Police Department, where he worked from 1992 until his retirement in 2021.

He says he wants to rebuild the relationship between the community and the Sheriff’s Office through trust, leadership, and dedication.

Matt Rhodes is running unopposed in this year’s Republican primary election.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Rouzer seeking reelection in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Cutler facing two challengers in Pender Co. sheriff’s primary
The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.
Community attends fashion show to benefit area schools
The Sealey brothers (Left: Kelvin Sealey, Right: John Sealey) pleaded guilty to multiple...
Joint larceny investigation leads to guilty pleas from two brothers