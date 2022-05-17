Jury deliberations under way in Peter Frank trial

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jury deliberations are under way Tuesday in the trial of a former New Hanover County teacher.

Former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank faces 17 charges stemming from his relationship with a student at the school from 1998 to 2000.

During closing arguments Tuesday morning, the state said the evidence proving Frank’s guilt is “overwhelming.” Frank’s defense attorney questioned the credibility of the alleged victim in this case.

Jury deliberations began shortly after 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.