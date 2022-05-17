Senior Connect
Jury deliberations under way in Peter Frank trial

Peter Frank
Peter Frank(New Hanover County Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jury deliberations are under way Tuesday in the trial of a former New Hanover County teacher.

Former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank faces 17 charges stemming from his relationship with a student at the school from 1998 to 2000.

During closing arguments Tuesday morning, the state said the evidence proving Frank’s guilt is “overwhelming.” Frank’s defense attorney questioned the credibility of the alleged victim in this case.

Jury deliberations began shortly after 3 p.m.

