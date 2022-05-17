Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Joint larceny investigation leads to guilty pleas from two brothers

The Sealey brothers (Left: Kelvin Sealey, Right: John Sealey) pleaded guilty to multiple...
The Sealey brothers (Left: Kelvin Sealey, Right: John Sealey) pleaded guilty to multiple felonies.(NCCourts)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers pleaded guilty and received lengthy prison sentences for multiple larcenies that occurred in March 2021.

A joint investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, the Wilmington Police Department, and the Carolina Beach Police Department led to the arrest of 42-year-old Kelvin Sealey and 39-year-old John Sealey from Fairmont.

The larcenies were mostly from businesses and included the theft of a vehicle to break into a Wilmington Parks and Recreation facility and steal landscaping equipment. A rented red Dodge Ram was also used during the crime spree that included the theft of multiple trailers, golf carts, landscaping equipment, ATVs, and a tractor.

The GPS tracking system in the rented vehicle helped investigators track down the suspects while they were stealing a trailer and golf carts.

When deputies located and stopped the red Dodge Ram, John Sealey was driving and the passenger, Kelvin Sealey took off on foot. Kelvin was tracked down by a Sheriff’s K9.

Kelvin Sealey has remained in custody since the arrest on March 25, 2021; however, John Sealey bonded out. His ankle monitor was removed later by a Judge’s order.

John Sealey was caught on camera stealing another trailer on April 4, 2022 and a warrant was served for his arrest on May 3. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics that led to additional drug charges.

John Sealey was sentenced to 70-93 months, along with a $100,000 fine for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine. Also, he pleaded guilty to the felony larceny charges arising out of his and his brother’s March 2021 crime spree, as well as the April 4, 2022 larceny he committed while out on bond.

Kelvin Sealey, a habitual felon, was sentenced to 100-132 months in prison for the larcenies he committed in February and March of 2021, as well as possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The brothers were ordered to pay over $50,0000 in restitution to their victims.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Rouzer seeking reelection in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Cutler facing two challengers in Pender Co. sheriff’s primary
Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New...
McMahon facing Hargrove in New Hanover Co. Sheriff primary
The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.
Community attends fashion show to benefit area schools