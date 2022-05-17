Joint larceny investigation leads to guilty pleas from two brothers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers pleaded guilty and received lengthy prison sentences for multiple larcenies that occurred in March 2021.

A joint investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, the Wilmington Police Department, and the Carolina Beach Police Department led to the arrest of 42-year-old Kelvin Sealey and 39-year-old John Sealey from Fairmont.

The larcenies were mostly from businesses and included the theft of a vehicle to break into a Wilmington Parks and Recreation facility and steal landscaping equipment. A rented red Dodge Ram was also used during the crime spree that included the theft of multiple trailers, golf carts, landscaping equipment, ATVs, and a tractor.

The GPS tracking system in the rented vehicle helped investigators track down the suspects while they were stealing a trailer and golf carts.

When deputies located and stopped the red Dodge Ram, John Sealey was driving and the passenger, Kelvin Sealey took off on foot. Kelvin was tracked down by a Sheriff’s K9.

Kelvin Sealey has remained in custody since the arrest on March 25, 2021; however, John Sealey bonded out. His ankle monitor was removed later by a Judge’s order.

John Sealey was caught on camera stealing another trailer on April 4, 2022 and a warrant was served for his arrest on May 3. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics that led to additional drug charges.

John Sealey was sentenced to 70-93 months, along with a $100,000 fine for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine. Also, he pleaded guilty to the felony larceny charges arising out of his and his brother’s March 2021 crime spree, as well as the April 4, 2022 larceny he committed while out on bond.

Kelvin Sealey, a habitual felon, was sentenced to 100-132 months in prison for the larcenies he committed in February and March of 2021, as well as possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The brothers were ordered to pay over $50,0000 in restitution to their victims.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.