How to vote in today’s primary election in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday, May 17 marks the day of this year’s primary election and the last day to return absentee ballots.

The deadline has passed to register to vote in the primaries, but anybody who has registered may vote at their designated polling place. You can check your voter registration with the NC State Board of Elections website.

Each voter must vote in whichever precinct they are registered. You can use the NC BoE tool to determine your polling place via your address. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and anybody in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Peak times tend to be near the beginning and end of the day. A photo ID is not required to vote in this election.

You can find your full voter details including voter history, absentee ballot info and your sample ballot on this page.

If you are voting by mail, you can drop off your ballot at your county Board of Elections office until 5 p.m. on Election day. Absentee ballots will also be considered on time if they’re received by Friday, May 20 and postmarked on or before election day.

If you run into trouble with verifying your registration, you can fill out a provisional ballot on election day. You check the status of your provision ballot online after you vote.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.