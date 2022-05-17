Heavy law enforcement response to incident in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are on the scene of an incident in Kure Beach Tuesday afternoon.

WECT crew can see multiple law enforcement vehicles including State Troopers, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach police cars, an armored car and several unmarked vehicles at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.

Witnesses said numerous sheriff’s and EMS vehicles could be seen heading to the area around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported a large police presence in Kure Beach Tuesday afternoon. (Brody M)

According to an email from the Town of Kure Beach, Fort Fisher Blvd. is closed from Sealane Way to Alabama Avenue and the public is asked to use Dow Road as an alternative route. The Town will update when the road is reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

