Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Heavy law enforcement response to incident in Kure Beach

Heavy law enforcement response to incident in Kure Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are on the scene of an incident in Kure Beach Tuesday afternoon.

WECT crew can see multiple law enforcement vehicles including State Troopers, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach police cars, an armored car and several unmarked vehicles at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.

Witnesses said numerous sheriff’s and EMS vehicles could be seen heading to the area around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported a large police presence in Kure Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses reported a large police presence in Kure Beach Tuesday afternoon.(Brody M)

According to an email from the Town of Kure Beach, Fort Fisher Blvd. is closed from Sealane Way to Alabama Avenue and the public is asked to use Dow Road as an alternative route. The Town will update when the road is reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Intense smoke made it difficult to assess the size of the fire
Brunswick County brush fire is fully contained
Witnesses said numerous NHC Sheriff's Office and EMS vehicles could be seen in the area around...
Heavy law enforcement response to incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
Terms for current board members Stefanie Adams (D), Nelson Beaulieu (D), Judy Justice (D), and...
Ten candidates vie for party nominations in New Hanover County School Board primary election