Health Communities NC Dashboard expanded to cover the entire state

The Healthy Communities NC Dashboard now covers the entire state
The Healthy Communities NC Dashboard now covers the entire state(Healthy Communities NC)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Collective’s Healthy Communities NC Dashboard now covers all 100 counties and 2,195 census tracts in North Carolina.

The tool was created with help from the NC Institute of Medicine, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and Datawheel. Their full report from January 2020 detailed data on health problems facing both individual neighborhoods and entire counties with the help of U.S. Census data.

The report details the many determinants of a person’s health: their social and economic context, ability to practice healthy behaviors and physical environment. Someone in poverty who has difficulty paying for rent will likely have little money or time left over to take care of themselves and their families.

In some neighborhoods, as many as 70% of people make less than 200% of the federal poverty line. To put it another way, a person living alone under 200% of the federal poverty level would make less than $24,980 a year. Family, income, neighborhood, race, ethnicity, gender and myriad other factors can make living healthy more difficult.

Following its launch, the tool will be updated yearly with the latest information. CFC is also working with Datawheel to integrate the Community Data NC program so people can access the library powering their tools.

“When we launched CFC in 2019, we were often told about the lack of actionable data. We built this dashboard with those needs in mind,” said CFC CEO Meaghan Dennison in a release. “This dashboard will provide the state’s nonprofit community and others with a powerful resource for data-driven social impact.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

