Hate crime cases up by nearly 75% in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hate crimes continue to rise in the United States, but North Carolina in particular saw an increase of about 75% between 2018 and 2020.

Hate crimes nearly doubled against Black people or African-Americans: from 45 in 2018 to 83 in 2020. This data also has some gaps: the FBI’s statistics only include data from 378 of 534 law enforcement agencies in the state. In total, 140 hate crimes were reported in 2018, and 185 were reported in 2020.

Of the 11,129 hate crimes reported in 2020, 70% were crimes against persons and 28% were crimes against property. You can explore the full data on the FBI’s website.

If you believe or a victim or a witness of a hate crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip https://tips.fbi.gov/.

