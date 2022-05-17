Governor Roy Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to half-staff to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all state facilities to lower U.S. and North Carolina flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 18.

The order was sent following a racially-motivated mass shooting that took place on Saturday, May 14, claiming the lives of ten people in Buffalo, New York.

“Senseless acts of hateful violence fueled by divisive and radical rhetoric have no place in our country,” the governor stated in a recent release. ”Our thoughts are with the Buffalo community as well as the friends and families of the victims as they recover from this tragedy.”

The governor also encourages businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to lower their flags to half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting.

