Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Teacher Peter Frank has been found guilty on more than a dozen counts of sex crimes involving a student.

After deliberating for about 30 minutes, a jury determined Frank was guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual offense, four counts of statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15, one count of sexual activity with a student, seven counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Protecting kids is job one for us all, and that means keeping them safe from abuse whether they’re at home, online, at camp or at school,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement. “I want to congratulate the head of my Special Prosecutions Section, Boz Zellinger, for his hard work on behalf of the victims and to achieve justice in this case.

“This trial was incredibly difficult for the victims and their families – I thank them for their bravery and hope this verdict gives them some measure of justice and helps them to continue healing.”

Attorneys representing victims of former New Hanover County Schools teacher Mike Kelly and Peter Frank released the following statement after the verdict.

