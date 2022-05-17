Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: pleasant Primary Tuesday then turning much hotter

Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this Thursday, May 19 and this Friday, May 20.
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 18, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright, beautiful Primary Election Tuesday with highs in the 80s and a clear, comfy Tuesday night with lows in the 60s. Soon, though, a sweltering high pressure ridge will build and will spark the hottest temperatures in nine months. Your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, as these times will likely be the hottest.

Timing & Impacts: Afternoon hours will swelter the most. Many Cape Fear communities will feel their first 90s of 2022 and a few inland spots could even make a run at 100! Moderate humidity should preclude a significant extra heat index but, should moisture trend higher, conditions would feel even hotter. Heat-related illness may be issues for especially but not exclusively the elderly, the very young, and those engaging in strenuous outdoor activity.

Our Promise & Your Action: Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will not be issuing First Alert Action Days for every single hot day in the coming summer. For the first big heat of the year, though? Yes, some extra focus is warranted, and your First Alert Forecast will keep you updated on all platforms like your WECT Weather App. So, please look for those, and thanks for minding pets, irrigating early, and generally staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

For more details, check out your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

To customize your location and extend your outlook even farther, tap your WECT Weather App for your ten-day forecast.

FAQs on the First Alert Action Day Program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast: summery with a decent spike in storm chances
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 16, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 16, 2022