First Alert Forecast: pleasant Primary Tuesday then turning much hotter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright, beautiful Primary Election Tuesday with highs in the 80s and a clear, comfy Tuesday night with lows in the 60s. Soon, though, a sweltering high pressure ridge will build and will spark the hottest temperatures in nine months. Your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, as these times will likely be the hottest.

Timing & Impacts: Afternoon hours will swelter the most. Many Cape Fear communities will feel their first 90s of 2022 and a few inland spots could even make a run at 100! Moderate humidity should preclude a significant extra heat index but, should moisture trend higher, conditions would feel even hotter. Heat-related illness may be issues for especially but not exclusively the elderly, the very young, and those engaging in strenuous outdoor activity.

Our Promise & Your Action: Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will not be issuing First Alert Action Days for every single hot day in the coming summer. For the first big heat of the year, though? Yes, some extra focus is warranted, and your First Alert Forecast will keep you updated on all platforms like your WECT Weather App. So, please look for those, and thanks for minding pets, irrigating early, and generally staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

For more details, check out your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

To customize your location and extend your outlook even farther, tap your WECT Weather App for your ten-day forecast.

FAQs on the First Alert Action Day Program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.