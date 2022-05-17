Cutler facing two challengers in Pender Co. sheriff’s primary

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff Alan Cutler, who is seeking a second term as the top law enforcer in Pender County, is facing two challengers in the Republican primary election - Holly Ridge Police Chief Mike Sorg and Mike Korn.

Cutler has been in law enforcement for 31 years and said his main concerns ahead of this election were the illegal drug situation in Pender County and wanting to have an SRO in every school in the county.

If re-elected, he plans to advocate for a new county jail since the current one is outdated and draining the county’s funds.

Sorg formerly worked with Wrightsville Beach PD, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF Felon Task Force. The issues he is running on are the lack of quality law enforcement in Pender County, and the current deputies with the sheriff’s office feeling unsupported by the current leadership.

Korn is a retired Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy. He is running on improving deputy response to traffic incidents and increasing the morale of the patrol division.

