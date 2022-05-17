Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cutler facing two challengers in Pender Co. sheriff’s primary

Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff Alan Cutler, who is seeking a second term as the top law enforcer in Pender County, is facing two challengers in the Republican primary election - Holly Ridge Police Chief Mike Sorg and Mike Korn.

Cutler has been in law enforcement for 31 years and said his main concerns ahead of this election were the illegal drug situation in Pender County and wanting to have an SRO in every school in the county.

If re-elected, he plans to advocate for a new county jail since the current one is outdated and draining the county’s funds.

Sorg formerly worked with Wrightsville Beach PD, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF Felon Task Force. The issues he is running on are the lack of quality law enforcement in Pender County, and the current deputies with the sheriff’s office feeling unsupported by the current leadership.

Korn is a retired Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy. He is running on improving deputy response to traffic incidents and increasing the morale of the patrol division.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Latest News

Rouzer seeking reelection in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon is facing challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the primary for New...
McMahon facing Hargrove in New Hanover Co. Sheriff primary
The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.
Community attends fashion show to benefit area schools
The Sealey brothers (Left: Kelvin Sealey, Right: John Sealey) pleaded guilty to multiple...
Joint larceny investigation leads to guilty pleas from two brothers