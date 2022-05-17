Senior Connect
Community attends fashion show to benefit area schools

The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.
The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Communities In Schools Fashion Show returned for its fifth year to raise money for students at risk in New Hanover and Pender Counties. Guests gathered to watch the show at the Landfall Country Club on May 17.

The show featured nearly two dozen community leaders wearing fashions from local boutiques. The goal? Raise $30,000 to benefit local students in need.

“By making a front-end investment in students who are most likely to leave school without graduating, CIS increases opportunities for success,” writes CIS in a release. During the last school year, 99% of case-managed students stayed in school, and 89% improved academically.

A silent auction was held at the Communities in Schools benefit event to raise funds for...
A silent auction was held at the Communities in Schools benefit event to raise funds for students in need(Michael Pelzer | WECT)

