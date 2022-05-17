Senior Connect
Columbus County Animal Protective Services to host Family Fur Day

The event will be hosted at the Columbus County Fair Ground on 886 Prison Camp Road (File photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Animal Protective Services is holding its first annual “Family Fur Day” event on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Per a county release, the event will feature a petting zoo, bouncy houses, train rides and food. Entry is free, and the county will also offer rabies vaccinations for $5 per one-year vaccine. The event will be hosted at the Columbus County Fair Grounds on 886 Prison Camp Road.

“For any more information Please call Animal Services at 910-641-3945! We look forward to seeing you and your family!” writes the county in a release.

