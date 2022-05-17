Columbus County Animal Protective Services to host Family Fur Day

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Animal Protective Services is holding its first annual “Family Fur Day” event on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Per a county release, the event will feature a petting zoo, bouncy houses, train rides and food. Entry is free, and the county will also offer rabies vaccinations for $5 per one-year vaccine. The event will be hosted at the Columbus County Fair Grounds on 886 Prison Camp Road.

“For any more information Please call Animal Services at 910-641-3945! We look forward to seeing you and your family!” writes the county in a release.

