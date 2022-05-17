Brunswick County brush fire is fully contained

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, the brush fire that burned across almost 600 acres of the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County is 100% contained, according to officials with the N.C. Forest Service.

Storms on Monday evening brought substantial rain that helped fully contain the fire.

“Fire personnel were able to heavily reinforce containment lines around the fire over the weekend,” said N.C. Forest Service Deputy Incident Commander John Cook. “The rain event last night helped tremendously with putting this fire out for good.”

The trails at The Nature Conservancy’s Green Swamp Preserve remain closed and local forest service response units will continue to monitor the area.

“Our fire personnel and staff from The Nature Conservancy have worked the firelines daily since the fire began and we’re glad the collaborative effort between the Conservancy and the Forest Service knocked this fire out quickly,” added Cook.

The fire was thought to have begun May 8, six miles north of Supply and spread rapidly in dry, windy conditions. Heavy smoke closed a section of NC 211 while crews worked to contain the fire.

The N.C. Forest service officials believe the fire was caused by a stray lightning strike, but the cause is still under investigation.

