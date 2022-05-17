Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California

A beloved bear in California had to be euthanized after it suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash. (Source: KOVR/Esmeralda Herrera/CNN)
By Adrienne Moore
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOVR) – A beloved bear in California had to be euthanized after it suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash.

Experts with California Fish and Wildlife said a vehicle drove off after hitting the 400-pound bear, affectionately known to area residents as Papa Bear.

The animal’s injuries were so severe that he had to be euthanized. Officials estimate Papa Bear was between 15 and 18 years old.

Ann Bryant, executive director at Bear League, said Papa Bear was left suffering in the snow, and she knew his chance of survival was “completely hopeless.”

“The disrespect shown to him, and just leaving him lying alive on the side of the road like he’s nothing, that really hurt people,” Bryant said.

While Bear League calls the driver’s actions immoral, California Fish and Wildlife said the hit-and-run wasn’t illegal.

“There’s no legal requirement to stop and render aid to the injured animal,” Captain Patrick Foy with California Fish and Wildlife said. “In fact, we really go as far as recommending against approaching an injured animal.”

However, while he doesn’t recommend approaching the animal, Foy said the best thing to do is call 911 and wait for help to arrive, which didn’t happen in this case.

Foy’s hope is that other drivers learn from this tragedy and remember to slow down.

“Drivers need to be cautious; they need to observe the speed limits and recognize that these bears can jump out at any moment,” Foy said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
Nearly a dozen squads from southeastern North Carolina are still alive and playing for NCHSAA...
Ten area teams still alive for high school baseball and softball state championships