Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet
Coast Guard crew saves dog near Hatteras inlet(U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (WECT) - A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet rescued a dog that had gone overboard on May 14.

A coast guard crew heard a call that a dog had gone overboard in Pamlico Sound, a group of sandy barrier islands between Hatteras and the mainland. Lookouts saw some movement and soon realized that a dog was swimming towards their boat.

“The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board. After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners. We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” writes the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet in a Facebook post.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet rescued a dog that had disappeared around Pamlico Sound.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Joint drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
Prayer vigil held at East Bladen High School Friday afternoon for Dr. Antonia Beatty.
Bladen Co. Schools teachers, students, and staff mourning the loss of beloved district administrator

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Raw Video: U.S. Coast Guard saves dog
WATCH: Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Buc-ee's in Florence
The Pender County Board of Commissioners (File photo)
Pender County Commissioners considering salary increases for EMS and fire workers