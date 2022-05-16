Surf City PD searching for missing person

Senior Connect
Surf City PD are searching for this person(Surf City Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is searching for Darwin Omar Rivera-Ortega.

Rivera-Ortega is 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 8 a.m. on May 11 in his home in Surf City.

Per the Surf City PD:

“Rivera-Ortega was last seen wearing black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Rivera-Ortega left his home on foot and may have hitchhiked to Wilmington. Rivera-Ortega does not have a phone or vehicle and has not contacted friends or family since May 11. Rivera-Ortega is reported to speak Spanish and very little English.”

“If anyone knows the location of Rivera-Ortega, please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711.″

