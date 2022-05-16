Olympic medalist competing in Wrightsville Beach sailing competition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sailors from around the globe are in Wrightsville Beach to compete in the 2022 Lightning Masters and Lightning Worlds Regattas.

Tonight will be the opening ceremony and flag procession for the week-long event at the Carolina Yacht Club. Over 200 sailors from eight different countries are competing. Those countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Italy and the United States.

One of the American teams is from Wilmington. Pierce Barden has been sailing since he was eight, so he’s well prepared for the event.

“It’s an honor. It’s something we started planning four years ago when we found out the club was going to host the event,” said Barden. “The Qualifications were held last August in Cleveland so we gathered our teams and started making plans and preparations. Once we knew we qualified, we continued practicing leading up to May.”

Barden says he couldn’t have gotten here himself as it’s a team effort. Each sailboat has a team of three. One team from Argentina is likely to offer some stiff competition with bronze medalist Javier Conte as their skipper.

“These are world-class sailors,” said Barden. “I think I’m a little bit nervous but once we get Race One behind us, I think the nerves will calm down.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.