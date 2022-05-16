Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Joint drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
The Downtown Sundown concert series was scrapped this past year, and a new series, the Downtown...
The show won’t go on: despite proper permits, Wilmington walks back approval for free concerts

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across...
More than 31,000 people in SENC voted early in North Carolina’s primary elections
Domestic animals can also be infected and require a rabies vaccine.
Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack