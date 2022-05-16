Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pizza places face delivery driver shortage

Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.(Domino's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza places are seeing a lack of drivers, which is becoming a major problem.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the United States fell by nearly 11% during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut, likewise, saw same-store sales drop 6% in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

The obvious answer to this issue is to hire more drivers, but the U.S. job market has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and not as many people are applying for these positions. The rising gas prices are also a contributing factor.

At the same time, demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies.

Domino’s says its delivery rate now is 6% higher than it was in 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr pose for photographers as she...
Miranda Kerr, Snapchat co-founder pay off student loans for college’s graduating class
There are six lifeguard positions at Fort Fisher. Four still need to be filled before Memorial...
Lifeguards needed at Fort Fisher as rip current risks return for summer
The suspect reportedly described himself as a white supremacist in a document. (CNN, WKBW)
10 killed, man charged in mass shooting 'based on hate' in Buffalo
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away
Temperatures have the chance to climb into the 90s this week so it’s likely many people are...
Lifeguards needed at Fort Fisher as rip current risks return for summer