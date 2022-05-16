Senior Connect
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home

Deryl Dejuan Norton
Deryl Dejuan Norton(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting fire to a home in Ocean Isle Beach last week.

A body was later discovered in the home, according to officials.

According to arrest warrants, Deryl Dejuan Norton allegedly burned a house on Ocean Haven Road on May 11 while knowing somebody was inside.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to confirm the identity of the deceased, and the cause of their death has yet to be confirmed.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Norton on May 13, and he was booked under a $1.6 million bond, $1 million of which is for first-degree arson. Norton also was arrested for the intent to sell drugs out of his home in Ocean Isle Beach.

Currently, his charges are:

  • First-degree arson
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine

The sheriff’s office says the case still is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Raw Video: U.S. Coast Guard saves dog