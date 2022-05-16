Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDHHS shares suggestions for families dealing with baby formula shortage

Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the...
Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the supply.(Credit: Jesse Slade)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In the midst of the nationwide baby formula shortage, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is giving advice to families on how to navigate the crisis safely.

The shortage, brought on by supply chain issues and a recall of certain Abbott formulas, has left many families with a severe lack of baby formula.

The NCDHHS says families who cannot find formula for their child should talk to their child’s health care provider about the best feeding plan. More suggestions from the department can be found here.

The department also made clear these reminders for families:

  • Do not water down your baby’s formula to stretch it out. It can be extremely dangerous to do so.
  • Do not try to make homemade formula or give your baby toddler formula before their first birthday. These actions can be dangerous.
  • Only buy formula from known and respected retailers, not from unknown people, online resellers, or from overseas. How formula is stored and shipped can impact its safety.

The state DHHS says it is taking several steps with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies and suppliers to help make it easier for families, including using the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to help connect families directly to needed formula.

Updates from the DHHS will be shared here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home

Latest News

Domestic animals can also be infected and require a rabies vaccine.
Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies
Delaney Radiology - Injections
Delaney Radiology - Injections
NourishNC opens larger location that includes free grocery store
NourishNC opens larger location and free grocery store
2022 Food Drive
Letter carriers, food bank launch 2022 food drive to stamp out hunger
The new facility includes twice as much non-perishable storage and four times as much fresh and...
Nourish NC opens new, larger facility