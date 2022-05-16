Senior Connect
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 counterfeit pills and $130,000

Salvatore Joseph DeFonte
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A narcotics investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office resulted in an arrest May 12 and seizure of 1,081 counterfeit pills and over $130,000.

The investigation led to a search of properties at 9533 River Road Unit #49 and 6703 Old Brick Road, Unit B and the arrest of Salvatore Joseph DeFonte.

The property search revealed a large amount of cash and a trafficking amount of “counterfeit pressed oxycodone pills” laced with fentanyl that are believed to have been associated with numerous overdoses over the past year.

Vice Detectives located a trafficking amount of “counterfeit pressed oxycodone pills” (1,081...
DeFonte was charged with the following felonies:

Trafficking by selling (2 counts), trafficking by delivering (2 counts), trafficking by manufacturing (3 counts), trafficking by transportation (2 counts), trafficking by possession (3 counts), PWISD Schedule II, (7 counts), PWISD schedule III, PWISD schedule IV, maintaining a vehicle (6 counts), Sell/Deliver Schedule II (3 counts), Manufacture Schedule II, Maintaining a Dwelling (2 counts), Simple Possession of Schedule V and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $10,255,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

