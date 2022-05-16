Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More than 31,000 people in SENC voted early in North Carolina’s primary elections

Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across...
Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across southeastern North Carolina counties used absentee voting options ahead of the 2022 primary elections.(wrdw)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across southeastern North Carolina counties used absentee voting options ahead of the 2022 primary elections.

Statewide, the NCSBE report shows 577,232 cast One-Stop Early Voting, Civilian, Military or Overseas ballots prior to Tuesday’s Election Day. The vast majority, 558,791 people, used One-Stop Early Voting at sites across the state. When it comes to the party ballot chosen by voters, 290,226 people chose democratic ballots compared to 284,568 republican ballots and 1,665 non-partisan ballots. Unaffiliated voters have their choice of ballot they wish to cast in primary elections.

Breaking down the numbers in area counties, New Hanover County saw the highest number of early voters with 13,374. The total broke down to 6,843 democratic ballots cast and 6,431 republican ballots. Brunswick County early voters cast 6,050 republican ballots and 3,329 democratic ballots. Pender County’s breakdown shows 3,002 republican ballots cast prior to election day and 913 democratic ballots. In Bladen County. 1,519 democratic ballots are cast already compared to 943 republican ones. Columbus County early voters cast 1,600 democratic ballots and 599 republican ballots.

During One-Stop Early Voting, registered voters could visit any of the polling sites in their county. On Election Day, that changes. Registered voters must report to their assigned precinct to cast ballots. If you are unsure of your official precinct, click here to use the Voter Search tool provided by the NCSBE.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day in North Carolina, and close at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Joint drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
The Downtown Sundown concert series was scrapped this past year, and a new series, the Downtown...
The show won’t go on: despite proper permits, Wilmington walks back approval for free concerts

Latest News

Domestic animals can also be infected and require a rabies vaccine.
Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Surf City PD are searching for this person
Surf City PD searching for missing person
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos