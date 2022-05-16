More than 31,000 people in SENC voted early in North Carolina’s primary elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across southeastern North Carolina counties used absentee voting options ahead of the 2022 primary elections.

Statewide, the NCSBE report shows 577,232 cast One-Stop Early Voting, Civilian, Military or Overseas ballots prior to Tuesday’s Election Day. The vast majority, 558,791 people, used One-Stop Early Voting at sites across the state. When it comes to the party ballot chosen by voters, 290,226 people chose democratic ballots compared to 284,568 republican ballots and 1,665 non-partisan ballots. Unaffiliated voters have their choice of ballot they wish to cast in primary elections.

Breaking down the numbers in area counties, New Hanover County saw the highest number of early voters with 13,374. The total broke down to 6,843 democratic ballots cast and 6,431 republican ballots. Brunswick County early voters cast 6,050 republican ballots and 3,329 democratic ballots. Pender County’s breakdown shows 3,002 republican ballots cast prior to election day and 913 democratic ballots. In Bladen County. 1,519 democratic ballots are cast already compared to 943 republican ones. Columbus County early voters cast 1,600 democratic ballots and 599 republican ballots.

During One-Stop Early Voting, registered voters could visit any of the polling sites in their county. On Election Day, that changes. Registered voters must report to their assigned precinct to cast ballots. If you are unsure of your official precinct, click here to use the Voter Search tool provided by the NCSBE.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day in North Carolina, and close at 7:30 p.m.

