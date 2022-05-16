Lifeguards needed at Fort Fisher as rip current risks return for summer

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures have the chance to climb into the 90s this week so it’s likely many people are planning to hit the beach. As trips to the ocean make their return, so do the risks that come with it.

The tourist season at Fort Fisher started off on a scary note last weekend after five people had to be rescued from rip currents.

“When you think of dangerous things, you think it’s like giant waves sucking people out, but it’s more like a flat spot where people are naturally like ‘oh, it’s calm, I’ll go there,’ but that’s usually where they are,” said John Williford.

It’s a common occurrence at the beach. One minute, you’re enjoying the sun and cooling off in the water and the next, you’re being dragged away from shore. As long as you know how to get out of danger, things should be okay. Tips like not going too far out, not panicking and swimming parallel to the beach to get out of the current could save your life.

Williford grew up in Wilmington but now only visits annually with his family. Each year, he reminds his son of the dangers at the beach.

“[We talk about] if he should find himself being pulled out, he should swim parallel with the beach and not try to fight the current to swim straight back in,” said Kerri Williamson. “If there’s a red flag, don’t go in the water.”

At Fort Fisher, a typical summer day usually includes one or two rip current rescues.

“People typically say ‘Well, I can swim. I’ll be okay,’ but the ocean is a completely different environment,” said Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park Ranger Jason Howard. “It’s a dynamic environment--crashing waves, rip currents, things of that nature. People may not be in peak physical condition when they come to the beach or they may have an injury. Even an Olympic swimmer would have a hard time swimming against a rip current.”

On red flag days, the number of rescues could shoot up to 10 or 15. To make sure you’re not caught in a rip current, it helps to know what to look for.

“They’re pretty easy to pick out,” said Howard. “Look for frothy, darker water than what you’re used to seeing. Also, it looks like a swift current.”

Common areas for rip currents are near the rocks at the Fort Fisher Historic Site and to the immediate left and right of the lifeguard stand at the Fort Fisher Recreation Area entrance.

One way to avoid tragedy is not swimming without a lifeguard present. Most beaches in New Hanover County won’t have lifeguards until Memorial Day. In Fort Fisher, the effort to staff those lifeguard stands has proven to be more difficult.

“We always seem to be forgotten when kids are thinking ‘I need a summer job,’” said Howard.

There are six lifeguard positions at Fort Fisher. Howard says he’s looking to fill four of those before Memorial Day with pay starting at $15/hr.

“The state guidelines state that you need to have at least a pool certification to work here as a lifeguard,” said Howard. “Since the ocean is such a dynamic environment, we hire people to be a lifeguard and actually partner with Kure Beach Ocean Rescue and they have a two-week training program.”

Training covers multiple areas including working with jet skis, administering CPR and conducting multi-person rescues. Training started Monday afternoon, but it’s not too late to apply.

“I’ve been able to send some people up to work them into the training program even a day or two late,” said Howard. “As long as we get them in there pretty quick, I think we can work it out.”

If interested, call the Fort Fisher Recreation Area at 910-458-5798.

