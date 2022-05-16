Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies

Domestic animals can also be infected and require a rabies vaccine.
Domestic animals can also be infected and require a rabies vaccine.(Source: Kristen King / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health officials confirmed a local fox tested positive for rabies.

Reports indicate the rabid fox may have attacked an individual, so the fox was captured and put down.

The victim is receiving rabies vaccinations and residents are reminded to be aware and take precautionary measures.

Officials say you can protect yourself, loved ones and pets by taking the following steps:

  • Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
  • Supervise pets outdoors, and keep all pets on a leash.
  • Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food attracts wildlife.
  • Do not feed wildlife, feral cats or feral dogs.
  • Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.
  • Leave young wildlife alone. If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, it is best to leave it alone and call a wildlife professional.

If attacked by a rabid animal, it is important to seek medical assistance immediately as rabies can be fatal in infected people. When bitten, victims are advised to clean the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for 15 minutes.

The description of the animal and location of the attack should then be reported to animal control.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Joint drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
The Downtown Sundown concert series was scrapped this past year, and a new series, the Downtown...
The show won’t go on: despite proper permits, Wilmington walks back approval for free concerts

Latest News

Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows more than 31,000 people across...
More than 31,000 people in SENC voted early in North Carolina’s primary elections
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Surf City PD are searching for this person
Surf City PD searching for missing person
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos