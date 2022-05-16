Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health officials confirmed a local fox tested positive for rabies.

Reports indicate the rabid fox may have attacked an individual, so the fox was captured and put down.

The victim is receiving rabies vaccinations and residents are reminded to be aware and take precautionary measures.

Officials say you can protect yourself, loved ones and pets by taking the following steps:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

Supervise pets outdoors, and keep all pets on a leash.

Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food attracts wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife, feral cats or feral dogs.

Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.

Leave young wildlife alone. If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, it is best to leave it alone and call a wildlife professional.

If attacked by a rabid animal, it is important to seek medical assistance immediately as rabies can be fatal in infected people. When bitten, victims are advised to clean the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for 15 minutes.

The description of the animal and location of the attack should then be reported to animal control.

