First Alert Forecast: summery with a decent spike in storm chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 15, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a front approaches from the northwest, spotty showers and storms - or, perhaps, a broken line of showers and storms - remain in your First Alert Forecast for late Monday into Monday night. While the best dynamics for widespread severe weather will likely focus on northern North Carolina northward through the Mid-Atlantic States, the Cape Fear Region will have at least a marginal risk for strong winds and large hail. Hopefully, this front will simply bring a bit more rain to area gardens that might still need it. Worth staying alert for some of those harsher extras just case...

80s and 90s? Yes, your seven-day forecast stacks summery temps: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

To customize your location and extend your outlook even farther, tap your WECT Weather App for your ten-day forecast.

