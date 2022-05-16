First Alert Forecast: summery with a decent spike in storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a front approaches from the northwest, spotty showers and storms - or, perhaps, a broken line of showers and storms - remain in your First Alert Forecast for late Monday into Monday night. While the best dynamics for widespread severe weather will likely focus on northern North Carolina northward through the Mid-Atlantic States, the Cape Fear Region will have at least a marginal risk for strong winds and large hail. Hopefully, this front will simply bring a bit more rain to area gardens that might still need it. Worth staying alert for some of those harsher extras just case...

80s and 90s? Yes, your seven-day forecast stacks summery temps: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

