DMV adds Saturday hours to select offices

Select NC DMV offices extend hours during the summer
Select NC DMV offices extend hours during the summer(NC DMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is adding Saturday hours at 16 driver’s license offices across the state beginning May 21.

Services will be provided on Saturdays from 8 a.m.–noon at the DMV’s Wilmington office at 2390 Carolina Beach Rd, Suite 104 (South Square Plaza). The nearest office beyond Wilmington to add this service is in Jacksonville at 299 Wilmington Hwy.

The expanded Saturday hours will be available until August 27 and are intended for express services for walk-in customers only.

As per the NC Department of Transport news release, “Services that will be offered during the Saturday hours include driver license or ID card renewals, duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for customers that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.”

Many services are available online. The NCDMV encourages people to check here before going to the office.

