Carolina Beach Music Festival to return for 36th anniversary

PLEASURE ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Music Festival is set to return for its 36th annual event on Saturday, June 4 on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

Headlining the event is Jim Quick and Coastline, The Band of Oz and North Tower. Tickets are available for $35 each at the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce offices, ticket retailers and on the official event website. You can also follow the festival’s Facebook page for updates.

“Now in its 36th year, the Carolina Beach Music Festival brings with it seeds of history that began eight decades ago. Back in the 1940′s, just over the bridge from Carolina Beach, was a community known as Seabreeze, the legendary and rightful birthplace of “beach music” - the genesis of a sound that transformed the musical soundscape of the south,” writes the chamber in a release.

