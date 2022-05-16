Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Camp Lejeune to increase gate closures for security upgrades

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune is phasing in gate closures over the next three months for security upgrades.

The closures will be at the Wilson Gate and will begin May 25th at 6 p.m.

Camp Lejeune says although additional guards will be around to deal with increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following main construction dates at the Wilson Gate:

  • Phase 1: May 25th at 6 p.m. to June 24th at 6 p.m.
    • All outbound lanes closed
    • Personnel should leave the installation via the Holcomb Gate
    • Bougainville Drive will be limited to personnel accessing the adjacent military housing neighborhoods or Camp Johnson from Camp Lejeune
  • Phase 2: July 5th at 6 p.m. to July 26th at 6 p.m.
    • All inbound lanes closed
    • Personnel should enter the installation via the Holcomb Gate
    • All visitors should use the Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the New River Visitor Center for visitor services
  • Phase 3: Aug. 11th at 6 p.m. to Aug. 14th at 11:59 p.m.
    • Complete gate closure
    • Personnel should enter and leave the installation via the Holcomb Gate
    • All visitors should use the Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the New River Visitor Center for visitor services

Camp Lejeune says the security upgrades at the Wilson Gate are part of a larger project where several gates will undergo phased closures over the next year. These gate upgrades and phased closures will be announced before each project.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park
Deryl Dejuan Norton
Man accused of setting fire in Ocean Isle Beach; body found in home
Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Filming of the Starz crime drama ‘Hightown' to include a drive-by shooting
ALERT: Upcoming “Hightown” film scene to include drive-by shooting
Sailors from around the globe are in Wrightsville Beach to compete in the 2022 Lightning...
Olympic medalist competing in Wrightsville Beach sailing competition
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Cinotti convicted of impersonating a police officer
There are six lifeguard positions at Fort Fisher. Four still need to be filled before Memorial...
Lifeguards needed at Fort Fisher as rip current risks return for summer
The Pender County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 16 to discuss a field airport...
Pender County Commissioners considering salary increases for EMS and fire workers