Another alleged victim testifies in Peter Frank trial; closing arguments expected Tuesday

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The state and defense each rested their cases this afternoon in the trial for Peter Frank, a former middle school band teacher charged with 17 counts of sex crimes involving one of his former students.

In court Monday, the jury heard testimony from another one of Frank’s alleged victims about her relationship with Frank while she was a student at Roland-Grise Middle School from 2000-2003.

***Warning: This story contains graphic details about the alleged victim’s testimony***

This alleged victim says, while she was not in Frank’s class, the two became close and would talk during school and online afterwards. She said the two would flirt and said Frank gave her attention that she was not used to getting at the time.

This witness described one day during her 7th grade year when she took a Pepsi bottle from Frank’s desk and mimicked performing an oral sex act on it. Frank allegedly saw her do this and said, “I wish I could be that Pepsi bottle.

This alleged victim says Frank texted her in late 2019, saying he had found the bottle and the two discussed their past relationship.

The lead detective in this case, Matthew Whitt with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, also testified Monday as the jury saw clips of his interview with Frank from January 2020, just before Frank was arrested.

In his interview with police, Frank was asked why he found middle school students attractive. Frank said, “they’re young.”

Whitt says detectives found the Pepsi bottle described by one witness in Frank’s band office during a search in early 2020, roughly 18 years after the incident described by the alleged victim. The state entered the bottle as evidence in this trial.

Once Whitt finished his testimony, the state rested its case. The defense said they will not be providing any evidence in this trial and rested its case as well.

Frank’s attorney, Bruce Mason, motioned for the court to dismiss all 17 charges. The motion was quickly denied.

The jury will return to the courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to hear closing arguments.

