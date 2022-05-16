Senior Connect
ALERT: Upcoming “Hightown” film scene to include drive-by shooting

Filming of the Starz crime drama ‘Hightown' to include a drive-by shooting
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The filming of a scene from the television crime drama “Hightown” that is scheduled for May 23, 2022 will include a drive-by shooting.

The scene is being filmed on S. 20th Street between Market and Creecy and 206 S. 20th Street on Monday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the film permit application, scene details include “Outside talking and car does a drive by shooting, simulated shooting from a car in the street towards 206 S. 20th St., portrayal of someone being shot and killed.” The permit describes special effects as follows: “Scenes to include simulated gun fire - fake/prop gun firing blanks from a car window.”

Except for between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., intermittent traffic control will be enforced in the area by 12 police officers with cars.

In the event of inclement weather, the filming rain dates are May 24, 25, or 26.

