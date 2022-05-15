Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, five people were rescued from the water near the beach at Ft. Fisher State Park.

The call came in at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, saying there were two people in the water who needed help. When they arrived on the scene, five people were in the water who needed to be rescued.

All 5 people were rescued and unharmed, and no hospitalizations were made.

Members with Ocean Rescue say that the rip currents forming this weekend were to blame.

