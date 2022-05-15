Senior Connect
Five people rescued near Ft. Fisher State Park

Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
Ocean Rescue urges beachgoers to be aware of rip currents this week.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, five people were rescued from the water near the beach at Ft. Fisher State Park.

The call came in at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, saying there were two people in the water who needed help. When they arrived on the scene, five people were in the water who needed to be rescued.

All 5 people were rescued and unharmed, and no hospitalizations were made.

Members with Ocean Rescue say that the rip currents forming this weekend were to blame.

