Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: humid & summery weekend to end with total lunar eclipse

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 14, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After beneficial rain graced the Cape Fear Region Friday & Saturday, expect generally low rain chances into today with a rogue shower or storm still possible. Amid continued sticky humidity levels, expect temperatures to trend summery with highs deep in the 80s for most locations today and a shot or two at the 90s later this week.

LOOK UP: Earth’s shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night; the event will begin very subtly at 9:32 p.m.; you’ll likely notice a more significant gray or red tint to the moon in the 10 o’clock hour. Eclipse totality will be achieved in the 11 o’clock hour and stay until nearly 1 a.m. - peaking at 12:11. The event will end completely at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

With an elevated risk of rip currents, please stay safe in the 70-degree surf today! With the aforementioned full moon, minor to moderate tidal flooding will be another likely saltwater hazard. Tap into your WECT Weather App for all the latest wave and coastal flood bulletins that might be pertinent to your location!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018
UPDATE: One person in custody after hitting pedestrian
The Downtown Sundown concert series was scrapped this past year, and a new series, the Downtown...
The show won’t go on: despite proper permits, Wilmington walks back approval for free concerts
Prayer vigil held at East Bladen High School Friday afternoon for Dr. Antonia Beatty.
Bladen Co. Schools teachers, students, and staff mourning the loss of beloved district administrator
Joint drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County
Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 14, 2022
First Alert Forecast: sticky, summery weekend to end with total lunar eclipse
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, May 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from early Sat., May 14, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: tidal issues to continue amid warming trend
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, May 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, May 13, 2022