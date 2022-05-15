First Alert Forecast: humid & summery weekend to end with total lunar eclipse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After beneficial rain graced the Cape Fear Region Friday & Saturday, expect generally low rain chances into today with a rogue shower or storm still possible. Amid continued sticky humidity levels, expect temperatures to trend summery with highs deep in the 80s for most locations today and a shot or two at the 90s later this week.

LOOK UP: Earth’s shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night; the event will begin very subtly at 9:32 p.m.; you’ll likely notice a more significant gray or red tint to the moon in the 10 o’clock hour. Eclipse totality will be achieved in the 11 o’clock hour and stay until nearly 1 a.m. - peaking at 12:11. The event will end completely at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

LOOK UP: Don't miss the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! Earth's shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night and, as Cape Fear skies are expected to be at least partly clear, you have a decent chance to see at least some of the celestial show! pic.twitter.com/srOKgTQDHt — Claire Fry (@clairefrywx) May 14, 2022

With an elevated risk of rip currents, please stay safe in the 70-degree surf today! With the aforementioned full moon, minor to moderate tidal flooding will be another likely saltwater hazard. Tap into your WECT Weather App for all the latest wave and coastal flood bulletins that might be pertinent to your location!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.