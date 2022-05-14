Senior Connect
UNCW brings home first CAA Softball Championship win.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW won its first CAA Softball Championship with a 10-2 win over Elon University. The team improves to 32-13 after the victory with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Emily Winstead, Kara Hammock, Morgan Britt, and Janel Gamache were selected to the CAA-All-Tournament team. Winstead was also named Most Outstanding Performer.

The Seahawks got on the board in the fourth inning with Morgan Britt’s first career homerun. The team then scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

UNCW is the first #3 seed to win the CAA Softball Championship in the history of the tournament, and the first team since 2018 to win on an opponent’s field.

