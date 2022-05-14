Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl has been criminally charged after being involved in a school fight. (Source: MARTIN LAW OFFICE, S.C.)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (Martin Law Office/CNN) - A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a violent school fight earlier this year.

The girl’s attorney said she was offered a diversion, with a penalty similar to probation, but that was untenable because she is not guilty.

The fight happened on March 4 at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

Video captured a portion of the altercation and showed an officer working security that day using his knee on the girl when breaking up the fight.

The officer has since resigned from the school district but remains on the Kenosha police force.

The 12-year-old’s attorney said the officer should have been charged as her client was a victim of police brutality and the charge against her seems to be an effort to silence her.

A civil suit has been filed against the officer, the interim police chief and the school district, according to the girl’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who fled from a vehicle crash near...
UPDATE: Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for duo after a string of vehicle break-ins
Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Given city approval, the Downtown Business Alliance plans to hold a 15-week free “Downtown...
Wilmington staff cancel free downtown concert series, citing ‘undue burden’ on Cape Fear Men’s Club
Crews respond to flipped car off River Road
Crews respond to flipped car near River Road
James Perkins won a $1 million prize
Bladen Co. man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

CORRECT FIRST NAME TO: JEFFERY, INSTEAD OF JEFFREY This booking photo provided by Fulton County...
Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say
Dozens of friends, teachers, administrators, and students gathered at East Bladen High School...
Bladen Co. Schools teachers, students, and staff mourning the loss of beloved district administrator
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was arrested by the...
Jennifer Hall, former hospital worker, arrested 20 years after patient death investigation