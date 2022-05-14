Senior Connect
Police investigating after driver hits pedestrian

Image ID: 417158 / 5.9.2018(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night.

The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene at Independence Blvd. and Park Ave. just before midnight. It’s unclear if the driver will be charged in the incident.

The victim was taken to NHRMC with severe injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT on air and online for updates.

