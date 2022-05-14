First Alert Forecast: sticky, summery weekend to end with total lunar eclipse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What a treat! Earth’s shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night and, as Cape Fear skies ought to be at least partly clear, you’ve a decent chance to see at least some of the celestial show! The event will begin very subtly at 9:32 p.m.; you’ll likely notice a more significant gray or red tint to the moon in the 10 o’clock hour. Eclipse totality will be achieved in the 11 o’clock hour and stay until nearly 1 a.m. - peaking at 12:11. The event will end completely at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Many places haven't felt the 80s since before Mother's Day. That'll change soon! Even a 90 or two? pic.twitter.com/5vt82xMnRS — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 14, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast features medium odds for passing showers and storms Saturday ahead of generally low rain chances Saturday night into next week. Amid continued sticky humidity levels, expect temperatures to trend summery with highs deep in the 80s for most locations Sunday and a shot or two at the 90s next week.

Can't have an eclipse without a full moon... Can't have a full moon without at least a little nuisance flooding... (Add a moderate rip current risk to the menu of saltwater hazards and please keep it safe this weekend!) pic.twitter.com/y3qAI06l8l — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 14, 2022

With an elevated risk of rip currents, please stay safe in the 70-degree surf this weekend! With the aforementioned full moon, minor to moderate tidal flooding will be another likely saltwater hazard. Tap into your WECT Weather App for all the latest wave and coastal flood bulletins that might be pertinent to your location!

