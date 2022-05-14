Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sticky, summery weekend to end with total lunar eclipse

Your First Alert Forecast from early Sat., May 14, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What a treat! Earth’s shadow will eclipse the full moon for more than five hours this Sunday night and, as Cape Fear skies ought to be at least partly clear, you’ve a decent chance to see at least some of the celestial show! The event will begin very subtly at 9:32 p.m.; you’ll likely notice a more significant gray or red tint to the moon in the 10 o’clock hour. Eclipse totality will be achieved in the 11 o’clock hour and stay until nearly 1 a.m. - peaking at 12:11. The event will end completely at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Your First Alert Forecast features medium odds for passing showers and storms Saturday ahead of generally low rain chances Saturday night into next week. Amid continued sticky humidity levels, expect temperatures to trend summery with highs deep in the 80s for most locations Sunday and a shot or two at the 90s next week.

With an elevated risk of rip currents, please stay safe in the 70-degree surf this weekend! With the aforementioned full moon, minor to moderate tidal flooding will be another likely saltwater hazard. Tap into your WECT Weather App for all the latest wave and coastal flood bulletins that might be pertinent to your location!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

