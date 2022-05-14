Senior Connect
Dozens participate in 2nd annual Alex Highsmith Youth Football Camp

Dozens of people showed up to participate in Highsmith's 2nd annual camp.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rain didn’t stop dozens of athletes from lacing up their cleats for the 2nd annual Alex Highsmith Youth Football Camp.

The event was held at Ashley High School, where Highsmith once played, and now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It says even no matter where you come from, you can still achieve,” Camp Participant Aiden Bracy said.

The camp included grades 1-8, and all proceeds benefitted the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, which provides resources and mentorship to disadvantaged youth throughout the community.

“I just remember when I was young, and I was in their shoes,” Highsmith said. “I looked up to guys who played in college and played in the NFL. So, it’s cool to be able to be an inspiration to these guys and to these kids.”

Highsmith may be in the big leagues now, but he says the jersey number isn’t what he wants to be known for.

“People won’t remember what you do. They’ll remember how you made them feel,” he said. “I just want to make everyone that comes around me feel loved because that what matters to me.”

The goal was to teach these kids football pointers, while also letting them know their dreams are in reach.

“Hard work never fails,” he said. “So if you work hard, you outwork everybody. You can’t cheat the grind.”

Highsmith says he’s already excited to plan for next year’s annual camp.

