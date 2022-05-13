Senior Connect
Wilmington parents start group to track down baby formula

A baby formula shortage has gripped most of the nation
A baby formula shortage has gripped most of the nation
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents in the Facebook group “Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt” are working together to track down baby formula amidst the national shortage.

Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt Facebook group
Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt Facebook group(Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt on Facebook)

Baby Formula has become increasingly scarce due to supply chain issues. But COVID-19 isn’t entirely to blame; formula-manufacturer Abbott Nutrition had to recall several brands and shut down one of its factories after reports of babies getting bacterial infections from the formula.

Now, local parents are trying to give each other resources to track down formula. Some posts have guides for generic versions of brand name formulas, while others highlight which formulas are in stock at local stores. The creator of the group Theresa Marchese Babb laid out the group’s rules in a Facebook post:

“This is a group to help with finding baby formula. If you have a formula you can’t use trade or donate to another mom in need. If you sell it ONLY charge the exact amount it cost. No making a profit or taking advantage of babies in need!”

As of Friday morning, the group has just 18 members but plenty of posts chiming in to give advice. You can join the public group on Facebook.

A post from the group "Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt" on Facebook
A post from the group "Wilmington NC Baby Formula Hunt" on Facebook(Jamie Mazzarone on Facebook)

