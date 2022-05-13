Senior Connect
UNCW makes history, advances to first CAA softball championship game

The UNCW softball team has advanced to the CAA Championship Game for the first time by...
The UNCW softball team has advanced to the CAA Championship Game for the first time by defeating top-seeded Delaware 4-2 Friday morning.
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW softball team secured the program’s first appearance in the CAA Championship Game by knocking off top-seeded Delaware 4-2 Friday morning. Head Coach Kristy Norton’s third-seeded Seahawks will play at noon Saturday against the winner of Friday afternoon’s elimination game.

Pitchers Kara Hammock and Emily Winstead continued their stellar performances, allowing the Blue Hens only four hits as UNCW improved to 31-13 on the season.

The Seahawks used runs in the first three innings to build a 3-0 lead. Anna Knox homered in the second inning, followed by a run-scoring single by Mackenziue Amodeo in the third. After Delaware got one run back, Morgan Smith’s triple scored Taylor Smith in the fifth inning for a 4-1 cushion. The Blue Hens got a run in the bottom of the seventh before Winstead closed the door for the save.

Delaware will play the winner of today’s first elimination game between #4 Elon and #5 Charleston at 3:00 p.m. at Elon University. The Seahawks will have two chances to win the tournament championship on Saturday, which brings an automatic bid to the NCAA Softball Championship.

You can follow the action of the tournament by clicking here.

