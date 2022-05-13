The show won’t go on: despite proper permits, Wilmington walks back approval for free concerts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is just around the corner and live music season is getting underway, but Wilmington’s latest free-concert series, Downtown Alive Concerts, has come unplugged before a band ever hit the stage.

The city claims was denied due to the burden that the events could cause on the businesses on the 200-block of Chestnut Street, mainly, the Cape Fear Club.

“Staff has determined that hosting a concert series in the location requested, and in adjacent surrounding areas will create an undue burden and thus will not allow the activity,” according to Community Services Director Amy Beatty in an email to the Downtown Business Alliance, the sponsors of the event, along with the event management companies.

However, a few weeks before that email was sent denying the series, city staff essentially said the opposite when a permit for the event was issued on April 27.

And less than one month prior, Wilmington’s City Council approved an alcohol permit for the concert series, and both Mayor Bill Saffo and Mayor Pro Tem Haynes expressed support the efforts to bring free music downtown.

“It’s free concerts for people, which a lot of people like,” Saffo said in April. “Sometimes people can’t afford to go to some of the bigger concerts down at the amphitheater, or maybe something out at Greenfield Lake. We see it as a family oriented type of an event, and something that has been tremendously very successful for 18 years now.”

Events that have been ‘tremendously successful,’ are now deemed as creating an ‘undue burden.’

The city allows special events and weighs the benefits with the possible impacts to surrounding properties. If staff decides the request meets the requirements, they can issue a permit --- in this case --- they did.

However, Wilmington is telling WECT the permit that was issued was ‘conditional,’ however, there are no conditions listed on the permit. When pressed for further explanation, City Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said that part of the agreement was made verbally.

The impacts of the city pulling this permit don’t just affect music lovers, but also the musicians who were planning on playing the shows, vendors, and of course the event organizers.

With lineups already announced contracts could be broken now because of the city’s new stance on free concerts. And when contracts get broken, people can lose money.

Gary Shipman, an attorney in Wilmington said those bands and other vendors who were relying on that permit could also take legal action against the city --- it comes down to one question.

“Were they engaged to provided services by the entity that did - if the answer to that is yes and everyone relied on the permit and they will suffer a loss meaning they cant make up those revenues from someplace else, that may in fact increase the damages the organizer of this event had because of all of the losses that those who likewise depended on the legitimacy of this permit are going to suffer,” he said.

There are still questions that have yet to be answered by the city like whether or not one private club objecting to a street closure would prompt the city to call of something like Azalea Festival or the downtown farmer’s market.

