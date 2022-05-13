Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for two men, one possibly armed

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who fled from a vehicle crash near Long Leaf Drive and U.S. 17 in Hampstead.

One of the men may have a 9mm handgun. A code red alert was sent to residents in the area. Officials have also arrested two others.

The PCSO asks anyone with relevant information to call them at (910) 259-1212.

“Residents are asked to check any unlocked motor vehicles in the Hampstead area,” writes the release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.