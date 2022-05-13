New Hanover High hosts baseball game in honor of former student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, a group of students honored a man who always gave back to them.

Special education students played a baseball game at New Hanover High to honor Bryson Furtado, who died earlier this year by suicide.

In high school, Furtado and the baseball team did a senior project with the students.

His parents say he would always spend his lunch breaks and study halls hanging out with the class.

On the day of his senior project, his mom said he told her it was the best day of his life.

Furtado’s parents attended Thursday’s game and threw out the first pitch, and now carry on Bryson’s legacy by being advocates for suicide prevention.

“We just pray that suicide will be a thing of the past, that people will learn that’s never an answer, that they need to reach out to other people for help,” Kim Furtado said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.