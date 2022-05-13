‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ drug investigation leads to thirteen arrests in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit’s Operation Spring Cleaning resulted in thirteen arrests last week that accumulate to up $1,241,200 in jail bonds.

While investigating illegal trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Columbus County, three individuals were taken into custody at the Sun-Do Kwik at 1031 Old Boardman Road in Evergreen.

Search warrants conducted over on seven different properties around Columbus County by the The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit yielded several narcotics, money, a loaded firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Per the release from Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, the individuals are charged with:

31-year-old Dominque Olivia Nealey: Felony Possession of Cocaine. She is currently being held on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

32-year-old Kavin Rudolph Jordan: Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Trafficking in Heroin, Felony Trafficking in Opium, Felony PWIMSD Cocaine, Felony Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. He is currently being held on a $226,000 secured bond.

47-year-old John Timothy Woody: Felony Possession of Cocaine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently held on a $5,000 secured bond.

38-year-old Jesse James Arp: Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

18-year-old Angelo Xavier-Perez Arp: 2 counts of Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, 2 Outstanding Warrants for Arrest. He is being held on a $35,000 secured bond.

20-year-old Delvin Lee Freeman: Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance. He is being held on a $1,000 secured bond.

23-year-old Shykira Tynesha Graham: Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer and 2 Outstanding Warrants for Arrest. She is being held on a $2,200 secured bond.

41-year-old Joseph Swies: 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin; 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine; 2 counts of Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance; Felony PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance; and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

33-year-old Brittany Leigh-Ann Grubb: 3 counts of Felony PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Felony PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $350,000 secured bond.

46-year-old Adam William Lentz: Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Misdemeanor Driving While Impaired, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Carrying a Concealed Firearm. He is being held on a $77,500 secured bond.

41-year-old James Franklin Roberts III: 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Maintaining a Place to Keep/Sell Controlled Substance. He is being held on a $23,000 secured bond.

38-year-old Alton Levon Frink Jr.: 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an Outstanding Order for Arrest. He is being held on a $23,000 secured bond.

44-year-old Anthony Leon Collins: Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, and Felony PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance. He is being held on a $20,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.