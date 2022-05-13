Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tidal issues to continue amid warming trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 13, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features medium odds for quenching showers and rumbly storms into Saturday but, as a low pressure system weakens and becomes more diffuse over the Carolinas, rain coverage will trend from spotty to even lower by Sunday. Far from a weekend washout, for sure... and prospects are decent for you to view some or all of the total lunar eclipse from the Cape Fear Region by Sunday night!

After hovering in the 70s for many days, 80s will become more consistent for daily high temperatures over the weekend and certainly into next week. Expect nightly low temperatures in the muggy 60s to around 70 through the period.

Surf temperatures are, incidentally, similar - upper 60s and lower 70s - and please keep it safe if you are headed to the saltwater to cool off! The weekend will have an enhanced risk of rip currents and minor to moderate high tidal flooding.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and set your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

