First Alert Forecast: tidal issues to continue amid warming trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features medium odds for quenching showers and rumbly storms into Saturday but, as a low pressure system weakens and becomes more diffuse over the Carolinas, rain coverage will trend from spotty to even lower by Sunday. Far from a weekend washout, for sure... and prospects are decent for you to view some or all of the total lunar eclipse from the Cape Fear Region by Sunday night!

Sunday night's total lunar eclipse sounds like it's going to be cool! This graphic speaks to its timing and a, for now, decent weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/6f1g47ClRm — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 12, 2022

After hovering in the 70s for many days, 80s will become more consistent for daily high temperatures over the weekend and certainly into next week. Expect nightly low temperatures in the muggy 60s to around 70 through the period.

Can't rule out a passing shower or storm if you're heading to the Greek Festival but, mostly, you'll notice a trend for sunnier and warmer times as the weekend develops... Pick me up a gyro would ya??? pic.twitter.com/A9y7YAsPCc — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 13, 2022

Surf temperatures are, incidentally, similar - upper 60s and lower 70s - and please keep it safe if you are headed to the saltwater to cool off! The weekend will have an enhanced risk of rip currents and minor to moderate high tidal flooding.

